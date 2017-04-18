Azerbaijan simplifies procedure of power supply for construction projects

Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is expected to get another positive impulse as a decree simplifying the procedure of electricity supply for existing or planned construction projects for entrepreneurs was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on April 4. The Technical Council has been formed to control the distribution of technical conditions for obtaining up to 150 kilowatt-hours of electric power capacity which is necessary for construction projects as well as connecting to the electricity network.

