Azerbaijan simplifies procedure of po...

Azerbaijan simplifies procedure of power supply for construction projects

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is expected to get another positive impulse as a decree simplifying the procedure of electricity supply for existing or planned construction projects for entrepreneurs was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on April 4. The Technical Council has been formed to control the distribution of technical conditions for obtaining up to 150 kilowatt-hours of electric power capacity which is necessary for construction projects as well as connecting to the electricity network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC