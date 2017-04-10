Azerbaijan, Russia hold consultations on Caspian Sea's status

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan and Russia have a common opinion that the Convention on the status of the Caspian Sea, which is expected to be adopted by the Caspian littoral states, should ensure the sovereign rights of each of the littoral states and meet their interests. This was stated during the Azerbaijan-Russia political consultations on legal status of the Caspian Sea, held in Moscow on Apr. 10, the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia told Trend.

