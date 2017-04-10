Azerbaijan, Jordan enjoy excellent bilateral relations
"Azerbaijan and Jordan enjoy excellent friendly and brotherly relations," said president of the Greater Amman Municipality GAM committee Yousef Shawarbeh as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador to Jordan Sabir Aghabayov. Shawarbeh said he heard a lot about Azerbaijan and its Baku.
