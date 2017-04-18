Authorities in Azerbaijan use jail, militia to stifle protest movement

Falling oil prices sparked rare demonstrations over the rising cost of food in Azerbaijan last year, but a police crackdown and the deployment of a Soviet-style civilian militia have snuffed out the protest movement. FILE PHOTO: The state flag of Azerbaijan flutters in the wind on an oil platform in the Caspian Sea east of Baku, Azerbaijan, January 22, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.