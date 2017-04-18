Assets of Azerbaijan's state oil fund...

Assets of Azerbaijan's state oil fund reach $33.2B

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector As of April 1, 2017, assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan increased by 0.18 percent and amounted to $33.207 billion, as compared to early 2017 , SOFAZ Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov said at a press conference in Baku Apr. 18. "The increase was mainly due to a sizeable positive effect of changes in exchange rates of investment portfolio currencies , as well as the impact of asset appreciation ," said Movsumov. Budget revenues of SOFAZ reached 3.273 billion manats, while budget expenditures constituted 3.848 billion manats in January-March 2017.

