Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 111 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Apr. 11. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan and Ijevan districts of Armenia. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Alibayli village of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygepar village of the Berd district of Armenia.
