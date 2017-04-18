Armenian troops breach ceasefire with Azerbaijan 112 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 112 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on April 20. The Azerbaijani army positions in Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Kamarli, Qaymaqli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of Armenia's Ijevan district and in Berdavan, Barekamavan, Dovekh villages of Armenia's Noyemberyan district.

