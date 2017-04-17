Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 119 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry April 18. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim Gilizhajili and Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Voskevan and Shavarshavan villages of the Noyemberyan district and in the Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

