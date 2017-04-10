Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 116 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 116 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Trend Apr. 12. The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Qizilhajili villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of Ijevan and Noyemberyan districts of Armenia. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Kokhanebi, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

