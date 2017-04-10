Armenia breaks ceasefire, fires 120 t...

Armenia breaks ceasefire, fires 120 times at Azerbaijani positions

Read more: Today.Az

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry April 16. The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district and in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Chicago, IL

