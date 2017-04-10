Armenia again breaks ceasefire with A...

Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 14. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district, and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... Feb '17 Bobby Cox 4
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 3
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan '17 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... (Oct '16) Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC