Zenith Energy starts workover of first well at Azerbaijani oil field

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.10 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Canada's Zenith Energy Ltd has started the workover of well M-195 at Muradkhanli oil field in Azerbaijan, said the message on the company's website. Zenith is the operator of Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab oil fields in the country.

