WB further assists Azerbaijan in impr...

WB further assists Azerbaijan in improving financial sector

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

A mission of the World Bank on financial and private sector development in the South Caucasus, headed by senior financial sector specialist Angela Prigozhina, will arrive in Baku on February 19. The WB local office told Trend that the main purpose of the mission is to discuss the beginning of work within the second phase of the Financial Sector Development Program. The WB mission, which will stay in Baku until March1, plans to discuss a variety of projects covering the insurance market, strengthening the financial infrastructure and solving the problem of overdue loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC