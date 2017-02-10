WB further assists Azerbaijan in improving financial sector
A mission of the World Bank on financial and private sector development in the South Caucasus, headed by senior financial sector specialist Angela Prigozhina, will arrive in Baku on February 19. The WB local office told Trend that the main purpose of the mission is to discuss the beginning of work within the second phase of the Financial Sector Development Program. The WB mission, which will stay in Baku until March1, plans to discuss a variety of projects covering the insurance market, strengthening the financial infrastructure and solving the problem of overdue loans.
