Tehran-Baku financial talks to advanc...

Tehran-Baku financial talks to advance to next level

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 10 By Farhad Daneshvar, Dalga Khatinoglu - Trend: Iran's Central Bank Chief Valiollah Seif is expected to discuss an earlier reached agreement between Tehran and Baku on opening settlement accounts with his Azerbaijani colleagues over the coming week in Baku, an Iranian diplomat said. Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Javad Jahangirzadeh, in an interview with Trend said that talks on settlement accounts have not produced any outcome yet, expressing hope that the upcoming visit would contribute to the talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan '17 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC