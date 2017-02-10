Tehran-Baku financial talks to advance to next level

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 10 By Farhad Daneshvar, Dalga Khatinoglu - Trend: Iran's Central Bank Chief Valiollah Seif is expected to discuss an earlier reached agreement between Tehran and Baku on opening settlement accounts with his Azerbaijani colleagues over the coming week in Baku, an Iranian diplomat said. Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Javad Jahangirzadeh, in an interview with Trend said that talks on settlement accounts have not produced any outcome yet, expressing hope that the upcoming visit would contribute to the talks.

