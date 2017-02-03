Swiss minister names Azerbaijan econo...

Swiss minister names Azerbaijan economical, political bridge between Europe, Central Asia

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation. Foreign ministers of the two countries have had an exchange of congratulatory letters to mark this solemn day for both Azerbaijan and Switzerland, Azertac reported.

