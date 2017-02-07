Supreme Court: Blogger Lapshin To Be ...

Supreme Court: Blogger Lapshin To Be Extradited To Azerbaijan

The Supreme Court declined the appeal of citizen of Russia, Israel and Ukraine, blogger and traveller Alexander Lapshin against the decision of the Prosecutor General of Belarus on his extradition to Azerbaijan. The court decision has been pronounced on February 7 after the closed trial.

