Soldier Chingiz Gurbanov's body transferred to Azerbaijan

The body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov was transferred to Azerbaijan thanks to the efforts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country's defense ministry said in a message Feb. 5 According to the message, the procedure was carried out in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of the Azerbaijani Gazakh district through appropriate measures made by the country's Ministry of Defense and the mediation of the Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

