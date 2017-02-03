Soldier Chingiz Gurbanov's body trans...

Soldier Chingiz Gurbanov's body transferred to Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov was transferred to Azerbaijan thanks to the efforts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country's defense ministry said in a message Feb. 5 According to the message, the procedure was carried out in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of the Azerbaijani Gazakh district through appropriate measures made by the country's Ministry of Defense and the mediation of the Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC