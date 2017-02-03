S.Korea begins power generation from US shale gas

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.2 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: South Korea's SK E&S company has kicked off a natural gas power plant using shale gas imported from the US - a first for the country, said the message posted on the company's website. Paju Energy Service, wholly-owned by SK E&S, announced that it has started commercial operation of a high-efficiency LNG power plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.