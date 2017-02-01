Russian Official Opposes Blogger's Ex...

Russian Official Opposes Blogger's Extradition To Azerbaijan

Russia's top human rights official has warned authorities in Belarus against handing over to Azerbaijan a Russian-Israeli blogger who was arrested in Minsk in December because of his past trips to Nagorno-Karabakh. Moskalkova argued that Russia's constitution forbids the extradition of Russian citizens to foreign countries.

