Russia & CIS General Newswire February 8, 2017 Wednesday 4:51 PM MSK Prosecution by Azerbaijan of blogger Lapshin violation of freedom of speech - Armenian Foreign Ministry YEREVAN. Feb 8 The prosecution of blogger Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Russia and Israel, will not affect the visits by tourists and journalists to Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Foreign Ministry press officer Tigran Balayan said.

