[Opinion] EU red carpet for Azerbaija...

[Opinion] EU red carpet for Azerbaijan sends wrong message

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

Remarkably, Brussels dragged its feet to inform the public of an upcoming visit by Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev, who is coming to town on Monday to personally inaugurate negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement. The deal is set to strengthen the political and economic ties between the union and its oil-rich neighbour to the south east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC