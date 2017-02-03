[Opinion] EU red carpet for Azerbaijan sends wrong message
Remarkably, Brussels dragged its feet to inform the public of an upcoming visit by Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev, who is coming to town on Monday to personally inaugurate negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement. The deal is set to strengthen the political and economic ties between the union and its oil-rich neighbour to the south east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan 11
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
