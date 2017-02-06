New ABA vice-president appointed

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Chairman of Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Khalid Ahadov has been appointed vice-president of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association , the ABA said in a message Feb. 6. The Presidium also includes chairman of the Supervisory Board of Xalq Bank Asim Mammadov, chairman of board of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev, chairman of board of Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan Cenk Yuksel, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unibank Eldar Garibov, chairman of board of PASHA Bank Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank of Baku Elchin Isayev and chairman of board of Aqrarkredit non-bank credit organization Mammad Musayev, ABA said.

