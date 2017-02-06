New ABA vice-president appointed

New ABA vice-president appointed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Chairman of Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Khalid Ahadov has been appointed vice-president of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association , the ABA said in a message Feb. 6. The Presidium also includes chairman of the Supervisory Board of Xalq Bank Asim Mammadov, chairman of board of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev, chairman of board of Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan Cenk Yuksel, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unibank Eldar Garibov, chairman of board of PASHA Bank Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank of Baku Elchin Isayev and chairman of board of Aqrarkredit non-bank credit organization Mammad Musayev, ABA said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC