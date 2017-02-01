MP: All Azerbaijani lands to be liberated

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order on the restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil district means that the country will liberate all its lands from the occupation, Samad Seyidov, the chairman of the international and interparliamentary relations committee in Azerbaijan's Parliament, told Trend. "This is already a serious message to Armenia," Seyidov noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.