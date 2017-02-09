Kyrgyzstan, EU plan to sign new co-op...

Kyrgyzstan, EU plan to sign new co-op agreement

16 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kyrgyzstan may sign a new agreement on cooperation with the European Union next week, head of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, Cesare de Montis said at the press-conference Feb. 9, TASS reported. The agreement is expected to be signed within Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev's official visit to Brussels on February 16 and will replace a similar agreement signed 20 years ago, according to the EU representative.

