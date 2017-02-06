Kazakhstan's big filling stations up AI-92 gasoline price

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The price for AI-92 gasoline increased in Kazakhstan on Feb. 6, Kazakh media reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.