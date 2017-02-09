Kazakh president orders to increase o...

Kazakh president orders to increase oil output

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to increase oil production and refining within the meeting with Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev Feb. 9, the presidential press-service said. "Oil production at Kashagan has started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC