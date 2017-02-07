Karabakh positions shelled by Azerbaijanis this night

STEPANAKERT, February 7. /ARKA/. Azerbaijani troops have breached the ceasefire regime on the line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces 25 times over this night by firing more than 280 shots at Karabakh positions from light arms, the press office of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's defense ministry reported Tuesday morning.

