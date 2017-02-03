Italy eyes to increase trade with Aze...

Italy eyes to increase trade with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Italy aims to engage in new sectors of trade with Azerbaijan, Luigi D'Aprea, director general of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend. Opportunities for the development of trade between Italy and Azerbaijan are very extensive, and this is manifested not only in the oil and gas sector, where, by the way, Italy holds a very strong position, D'Aprea said.

