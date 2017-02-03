Iran's IRGC launches air defense drill

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force has launched massive military drill in the country's northern province of Semnan. The main stage of the air defense drill codenamed "Modafean-e Harim-e Velayat" started on Feb. 4 morning in an area of 35,000 square kilometers after five days of preparations, Mehr news agency reported.

