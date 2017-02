Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iranian president

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Hassan Rouhani, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution Feb. 10. "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to the whole people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran - Victory of the Islamic Revolution," said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter. "Relations between our countries are based on the will of our nations, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness, and common spiritual values," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.