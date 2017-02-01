High-Level Visit to Azerbaijan Should Prompt Changes
In one month, the board of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative , an international multi-stakeholder group, will decide whether to suspend the natural resource-rich government of Azerbaijan for failing to comply with EITI standards. The potential suspension hangs on whether Azerbaijan's government has met EITI demands to reform laws that restrict civil society organizations' ability to register and access international funding.
