French Total gets highest profitability among majors in 2016

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.9 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: France's Total oil and gas company has generated adjusted net income of $8.3 billion and had the highest profitability among majors in 2016, said the company's chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne. Pouyanne pointed out that the company's resilience was supported by outstanding production growth over the past two years , said the message posted on Total's website.

