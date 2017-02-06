EIA: Turkey - increasingly crucial transit hub for oil, gas supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.6 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Turkey is an increasingly important transit hub for oil and natural gas supplies as they move from Central Asia, Russia, and the Middle East to Europe and other Atlantic markets, the US Energy Information Department said in its country analysis. More than 2 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate flowed through the Turkish Straits in 2015 along with several hundred thousand barrels per day of petroleum products, said the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.