EaP CSF Azerbaijan National Platform becomes instrument of official propaganda of Baku

Armenian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum expresses its deep concern over the intensification of propaganda and lobbying activities by the Azerbaijani authorities aimed at paralyzing the negotiation process over the settlement of Karabakh conflict and ruling out any opportunity of peaceful dialogue.

