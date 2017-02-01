CPC reveals plan for Kashagan oil pumping in 2017
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Caspian Pipeline Consortium received request for pumping of 10.4 million tons of Kashagan oil in 2017, the consortium said in a message. Currently Kashagan oil is pumped to export by CPC pipeline system to Russian Novorosiysk port on the Black Sea and by Atyrau-Samara pipeline to Russian Ust -Luga port in the Gulf of Finland.
