Council of Europe urged to investigate Azerbaijan bribery allegations

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has been accused of turning a blind eye to corruption, after allegations that a former senior member was paid €2.39m to engineer votes to protect the kleptocratic regime of Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, The Guardian reports. Pieter Omtzigt, a centre-right Dutch parliamentarian, is urging PACE leaders to launch a "deep, thorough investigation by an independent panel" that makes its findings public.

