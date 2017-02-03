Belarus says jailed Israeli blogger l...

Belarus says jailed Israeli blogger likely to be extradited to Azerbaijan

An Israeli-Russian blogger who has been detained in Belarus for almost two months will likely be extradited to Azerbaijan, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, as reported by the Haaretz daily. Blogger Alexander Lapshin was arrested on December 15 after travelling to the disputed Nagorno Karabagh region and published posts criticizing Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's regime.  Although the territory is internationally recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan, most of its population is Armenian and in favor of unification with Armenia.

