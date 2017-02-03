Belarus Leader Demands Blogger's Extr...

Belarus Leader Demands Blogger's Extradition To Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Armenian Liberty

Belarus -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka meets with members of the public and local and foreign journalists in Minsk, February 3, 2017 Ignoring warnings from Russia and Armenia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered law-enforcement authorities in Belarus to speed up the extradition to Azerbaijan of a Russian-Israeli blogger arrested by them because of his trips to Nagorno-Karabakh. Lukashenko defended the December 14 arrest and said the blogger, Alexander Lapshin, should have been handed over to Baku "long ago."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC