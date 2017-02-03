Belarus Leader Demands Blogger's Extradition To Azerbaijan

Belarus -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka meets with members of the public and local and foreign journalists in Minsk, February 3, 2017 Ignoring warnings from Russia and Armenia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered law-enforcement authorities in Belarus to speed up the extradition to Azerbaijan of a Russian-Israeli blogger arrested by them because of his trips to Nagorno-Karabakh. Lukashenko defended the December 14 arrest and said the blogger, Alexander Lapshin, should have been handed over to Baku "long ago."

