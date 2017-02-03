Belarus Leader Demands Blogger's Extradition To Azerbaijan
Belarus -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka meets with members of the public and local and foreign journalists in Minsk, February 3, 2017 Ignoring warnings from Russia and Armenia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered law-enforcement authorities in Belarus to speed up the extradition to Azerbaijan of a Russian-Israeli blogger arrested by them because of his trips to Nagorno-Karabakh. Lukashenko defended the December 14 arrest and said the blogger, Alexander Lapshin, should have been handed over to Baku "long ago."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan 11
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC