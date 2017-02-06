BAKU: Haters of Azerbaijan in action in European Parliament as Brussels eyes new deal

Trend, Azerbaijan Feb 6 2017 Haters of Azerbaijan in action in European Parliament as Brussels eyes new deal Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6 By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend: If you don't have any haters, then something is wrong with you. No matter if you're Donald Trump, the People's Republic of China or simply a successful professional, you must for sure have those who will prove that you are worth being hated, and the reason is your own opinion and the things you do ignoring the majority.

