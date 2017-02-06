BAKU: Haters of Azerbaijan in action in European Parliament as Brussels eyes new deal
Trend, Azerbaijan Feb 6 2017 Haters of Azerbaijan in action in European Parliament as Brussels eyes new deal Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6 By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend: If you don't have any haters, then something is wrong with you. No matter if you're Donald Trump, the People's Republic of China or simply a successful professional, you must for sure have those who will prove that you are worth being hated, and the reason is your own opinion and the things you do ignoring the majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan 11
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC