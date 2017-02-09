Azercell, Azerbaijan's Education Ministry sign MoU
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azercell Telecom LLC joined the next initiative to support professional and personal development of the youth in Azerbaijan. Thus the company took part in the presentation of SABAH Career Academy held in the Ministry of Education.
