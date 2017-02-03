Azerbaijan's Aliyev In Brussels For Talks On New Partnership Agreement
EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini welcomes Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev prior to their bilateral meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on February 6. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is in Brussels for talks on a new partnership agreement to enhance bilateral relations between Baku and the European Union. The new framework for EU and Azerbaijan ties would replace the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which came into force in 1999, guiding their relations in political dialogue, trade, investment, and economic, legislative, and cultural cooperation.
