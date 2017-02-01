Azerbaijani presidential aide meets king of Saudi Arabia

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijani president's aide for public and political affairs, Ali Hasanov has met with the king of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Hasanov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.