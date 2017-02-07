Russia & CIS General Newswire February 7, 2017 Tuesday 9:47 PM MSK Azerbaijani forces shelling Karabakh's combat posts with conventional artillery, mortars - Stepanakert YEREVAN. Feb 7 The Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled the combat posts of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic using conventionally artillery and mortars on Tuesday evening, the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry press service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.