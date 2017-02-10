Azerbaijan urges WB not to work with Armenian banks in occupied lands

Involving Armenian banks and companies, operating in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, in the World Bank projects is inadmissible, said Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev. He was addressing a meeting with WB Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller in Baku Feb. 10. The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.