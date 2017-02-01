Azerbaijan, Turkey eye cooperation in...

Azerbaijan, Turkey eye cooperation in migration field

12 hrs ago

Azerbaijan and Turkey have considered issues of cooperation in the migration field as a delegation headed by the chief of State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, II rank state migration service counselor Firudin Nabiyev has visited Turkey. During the visit, the delegation met with the chief of State Migration Service and Deputy Interior Minister of Turkey, Sebahattin Ozturk.

Chicago, IL

