Azerbaijan most likely source of TAP'...

Azerbaijan most likely source of TAP's second phase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.7 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Azerbaijan is the most likely source of second phase of gas transportation to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline , Ulrike Andres, Commercial and External Affairs Director of the TAP AG told New Europe. However, in line with EU regulation, any shipper who wishes to take part in TAP's open seasons may do so as long as they comply with the requirements for participation, she added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC