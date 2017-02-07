Azerbaijan most likely source of TAP's second phase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.7 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Azerbaijan is the most likely source of second phase of gas transportation to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline , Ulrike Andres, Commercial and External Affairs Director of the TAP AG told New Europe. However, in line with EU regulation, any shipper who wishes to take part in TAP's open seasons may do so as long as they comply with the requirements for participation, she added.

