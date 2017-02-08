Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss co-op in defense industry
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov discussed cooperation within a meeting in Baku, the embassy said in a message. "The parties discussed the possible exchange of experiences in the field of defense industry, as well as participation in the respective international exhibitions organized by Mexico and Azerbaijan," the embassy said.
