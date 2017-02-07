Azerbaijan launches Great Return with Jojug Marjanli
The Great Return of Azerbaijanis into their native lands is already underway - the recently liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrail region of Azerbaijan is the beginning of this glorious history. This village of Azerbaijan has awaited long for the return of its residents.
