Russia & CIS Military Newswire February 2, 2017 Thursday 5:12 PM MSK Azerbaijan informs intl organizations about captivity of its citizen in Karabakh BAKU. Feb 2 Baku is doing its best to achieve the release of Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade, who has been captured in the Karabakh conflict zone, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said in a report.

