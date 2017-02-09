Armenian militaries breach ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 36 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on February 10. The Azerbaijani army positions located on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights and in Paravakar village of the Ijevan district of Armenia. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibayli, Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district were also shot at from the Armenian army positions located in Aygepar, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

